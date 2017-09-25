Global Unemployment Report: Q2 2017

To explore international labor markets, companies must first consult global labor market data. This much-anticipated quarterly report compiles current international labor market figures from countries around the world, including measures like national Gross Domestic Product and unemployment rates, and tracks them over time.

This edition of the report also provides statistics on countries with the most highly-skilled workers, which may be of particular importance to organizations with a need for in-demand, skilled workers.

You’ll gain critical insights about the state of the talent pool, working conditions, and the recruitment needs of various countries and regions, allowing multinational companies to stay competitive in talent acquisition.

Download the full report here

Click here to download the shorter, executive summary of the report

Posted September 25, 2017



