The Return on Recognition: What the Science Says Works

Recognition improves performance. Research has shown that managers who are skilled at recognition have higher-performing staffs across a wide range of performance metrics. Research also has shown that managers who do not properly recognize employees – or fail to recognize at all or rarely recognize their people – have staffs that perform lower in a variety of employee performance outcomes. These employees tend to feel less valued and thus demonstrate lower levels of engagement and are at risk of flight.

When managers fail to recognize workers in a timely and meaningful manner, they risk depressing the performance of their teams. Therefore, organizations need a way to track recognition that is going on (or not going on) in their organization as well as the effectiveness of the recognition. Fortunately, recognition is a skill that can be learned. Managers can become better at it, and today’s technology can help identify their individual gaps and train them to become better people managers by giving proper and effective recognition to their employees. The entire process of managing recognition is analogous to Customer Relationship Management, but for employees; Rideau Recognition calls it Employee Relationship Management (ERM).

Posted February 3, 2017 in White Papers



