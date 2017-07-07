Global Unemployment Report: Q1 2017

To explore international labor markets, companies must first consult global labor market data. PeopleScout, a global provider of RPO, MSP and total workforce solutions, partners with HRO Today magazine to produce quarterly reports that compile current international labor market figures from countries across the globe, including measures like national Gross Domestic Product GDP) and unemployment rates over time.

This data reveals critical information about the state of the talent pool, working conditions and recruitment needs of various countries and regions. It is an essential tool for predicting fruitful locations for expansion and recruitment, allowing multinational companies to stay competitive in talent acquisition.

Download the full report here

Posted July 7, 2017 in Research & Best Practices



