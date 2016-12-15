Cream of the Crop

Every year, HRO Today’s editorial team highlights and celebrates the transformative leadership of a carefully selected group of HR executives. These individuals represent the best of the best in HR leadership. Through forward thinking and innovative practices, the 2016 HR Superstars below have earned the recognition that HR research suggests is so important to motivating performance.

According to Aon Hewitt’s 2016 Trends in Global Employee Engagement, rewards and recognition are among the top engagement drivers in business. Here at HRO Today, we make a point of practicing what we preach and giving credit where credit is due when it comes to recognizing top performers.

We also believe in the power of HR—a critical business sector responsible for managing and retaining top talent.

Our 2016 Superstars Directory recognizes three categories of leadership because each has a signiﬁcant impact on the success equation: Providers, Practitioners, and Advisors/Analysts. Providers deliver the services that practitioners leverage, and advisors/analysts offer expertise and guidance. Superstars were nominated externally and by the HRO Today editorial staff.

