A Decade in the Making

It has been 10 years since SharedXpertise took over the reigns of HRO Today magazine, and I don’t think anyone could have ever possibly predicted how much the industry would change. This field has been transformed by many things—multiprocess HRO, best-in-breed solutions, on-premise to SaaS, the Great Recession, the never-ending war for talent, the rise of RPO, the ACA and consumer-driven healthcare, social media’s growth, the impact of contingent labor, and so much more!

I have pulled together a timeline to show how the industry—and our magazine—has evolved over the years. I am so happy I landed here nine years ago—here’s to the next 10!