A Decade in the Making

We celebrate our anniversary by looking back and looking forward.

By Debbie Bolla

It has been 10 years since SharedXpertise took over the reigns of HRO Today magazine, and I don’t think anyone could have ever possibly predicted how much the industry would change. This field has been transformed by many things—multiprocess HRO, best-in-breed solutions, on-premise to SaaS, the Great Recession, the never-ending war for talent, the rise of RPO, the ACA and consumer-driven healthcare, social media’s growth, the impact of contingent labor, and so much more!

I have pulled together a timeline to show how the industry—and our magazine—has evolved over the years. I am so happy I landed here nine years ago—here’s to the next 10!

Click here to view the anniversary timeline.
