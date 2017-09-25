2017 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen: Recruitment Process Outsourcing

We rank the top providers based on customer satisfaction surveys.

By the Editors

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services. The ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. We collect feedback annually through an online survey, which we distribute both directly to buyers through our own mailing lists and indirectly by sending service providers the link to send to their clients.

Once collected, response data are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis to score each provider that has a statistically significant sample. In order to determine an overall ranking, we analyze results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, we calculate scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. The rankings are based on those scores. The numbers presented in the tables represent those calculated scores. We include them to demonstrate the relative differences among the ranked service providers.

Although we do not claim that our methodology is the only viable ratings program available, we do vouch for its statistical validity.

We hope this ranking provides you some insight.

HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Enterprise RPO Leaders

1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)

2. Alexander Mann Solutions

3. Randstad Sourceright

4. Korn Ferry Futurestep

5. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company

6. Allegis Global Solutions

7. WilsonHCG

8. Pontoon

9. Resource Solutions

10. Hudson RPO

11. Seven Step

12. Agile-1

13. Yoh

HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Breadth of Service

1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)

2. Resource Solutions

3. Allegis Global Solutions

4. Alexander Mann Solutions

5. Hudson RPO

6. Seven Step

7. Korn Ferry Futurestep

8. Pontoon

9. Randstad Sourceright

10. WilsonHCG

11. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company

12. Yoh

13. Agile-1

HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Size of Deals

1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)

2. Alexander Mann Solutions

3. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company

4. Randstad Sourceright

5. Korn Ferry Futurestep

6. Pontoon

7. Yoh

8. Agile-1

9. Allegis Global Solutions

10. WilsonHCG

11. Resource Solutions

12. Hudson RPO

13. Seven Step

HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Quality of Service

1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)

2. Alexander Mann Solutions

3. Randstad Sourceright

4. Korn Ferry Futurestep

5. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company

6. Allegis Global Solutions

7. WilsonHCG

8. Pontoon

9. Resource Solutions

10. Hudson RPO

11. Seven Step

12. Agile-1

13. Yoh

HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Healthcare Leaders

1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)

2. AMN Healthcare

3. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company

4. Pontoon

HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Midsize Deals

1. Orion Novotus

2. LevelUP RPO

3. Personify

4. Career International

5. Hire Velocity

6. AMN Healthcare

7. Princeton One

8. Pierpoint

9. Decision Toolbox

View the complete PDF here.

Posted September 25, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts