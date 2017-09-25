2017 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen: Recruitment Process Outsourcing

We rank the top providers based on customer satisfaction surveys.
By the Editors
HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services. The ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. We collect feedback annually through an online survey, which we distribute both directly to buyers through our own mailing lists and indirectly by sending service providers the link to send to their clients.
Once collected, response data are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis to score each provider that has a statistically significant sample. In order to determine an overall ranking, we analyze results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, we calculate scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. The rankings are based on those scores. The numbers presented in the tables represent those calculated scores. We include them to demonstrate the relative differences among the ranked service providers.
Although we do not claim that our methodology is the only viable ratings program available, we do vouch for its statistical validity.
We hope this ranking provides you some insight.
HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Enterprise RPO Leaders
1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)
5. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company
7. WilsonHCG
8. Pontoon
10. Hudson RPO
11. Seven Step
12. Agile-1
13. Yoh
HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Breadth of Service
1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)
5. Hudson RPO
6. Seven Step
8. Pontoon
10. WilsonHCG
11. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company
12. Yoh
13. Agile-1
HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Size of Deals
1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)
3. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company
6. Pontoon
7. Yoh
8. Agile-1
10. WilsonHCG
12. Hudson RPO
13. Seven Step
HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Quality of Service
1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)
5. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company
7. WilsonHCG
8. Pontoon
10. Hudson RPO
11. Seven Step
12. Agile-1
13. Yoh
HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Healthcare Leaders
1. Cielo (Formerly Pinstripe & Ochre House)
3. PeopleScout, A TrueBlue Company
4. Pontoon
HRO Today RPO Baker’s Dozen Midsize Deals
2. LevelUP RPO
3. Personify
8. Pierpoint
