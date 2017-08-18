Worker Confidence Index Report: Second Quarter 2017

The Worker Confidence Index (WCI) dropped significantly in the second quarter to 99.7 – the same level for this time last year.

Of the four components of the WCI, only job stability rose, while likelihood of promotion and likelihood of a raise both dropped. The Trust in Company Leadership index also declined, but remained higher than one year ago.

Respondents under the age of 44 grew more confident about their job stability, while older respondents also remained more confident in their job security. In findings similar to one year ago, higher income employees reported having the most job security.

And, all of this happened as the gross domestic product has increased.

