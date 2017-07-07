US companies turn to contingent labor to combat growing skills gap

ATLANTA—July 7, 2017– Rebecca Henderson, CEO of global human resource provider Randstad Sourceright, released the following statement today in response to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) June jobs report.

“Today’s jobs report shows the significant pressure that companies are under to attract, acquire and retain skilled employees. It is this growing talent gap that is bolstering the use of contingent labor, which almost half of the human capital leaders we recently surveyed said accounts for as much as 40 percent of the total workforce.

“I think the BLS’ next survey of contingent and alternative employment arrangements in the U.S. workforce— expected to be released later this year— is likely to indicate a dramatic shift to a more flexible workforce in the U.S. and demonstrate how companies are able to keep growing despite low unemployment figures.”

Posted July 7, 2017



