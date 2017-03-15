Learn, Network, Grow

A snapshot of what to expect at this year’s HRO Today Forum in Chicago.

By The Editors

Pressure on HR to solve business problems has never been greater than it is today. In fact, according to a recent Visier survey, 79 percent report their organization can’t succeed without a strategic CHRO and 78 percent agree that company success is driven by a CHRO who contributes to business performance. That is why this year’s HRO Today Forum in Chicago is all about HR driving corporate strategy. What can be expected during the confab on May 1-3? The opportunity to learn and share best practices with peers, leading service providers, and tech analysts.

Here’s a snapshot of what’s to come.

Connecting Employees to the Organization

What is a main talent grabber in today’s tight marktet? Purpose. According to the PwC study, Putting Purpose to Work, 83 percent of employees want to find meaning in their day-to-day work. Shannon Schuyler, PwC’s chief purpose officer, will take the stage to share additional insights from this study and show how business leaders can engage employees by helping them connect to the meaning in their work.

CHRO Panel Discussion

Last year’s CHRO of the Year award winner Kimberly Hauer, executive vice president and CHRO of SC Johnson, will moderate a thoughtprovoking panel covering the hottest topics in HR.

Joining Hauer on stage:

• Brian Little, head of human resources for Zurich, North America

• Kevin Silva, executive vice president and CHRO for Voya Financial, Inc.

• Marcia Morales-Jaffe, senior vice president and chief people officer for PayPal

CHRO Problem-Solving Session

This interactive session will provide the perfect avenue to learn from senior HR leaders. 2016 CHRO of Year winner Laurie Dalton, CHRO of gategroup, helped align the organization’s HR function with business strategy. She’ll be on stage to advise on how to tackle today’s toughest challenges. Have a problem that needs a solution? Email Editor-in-Chief Debbie Bolla (debbie.bolla@sharedxpertise.com) and it will be considered for this session.

HR Town Hall with Wharton’s Peter Cappelli

Peter Cappelli, the director of Wharton School’s Center for Human Resources, brings an incredible amount of insight into human capital management. He will take questions from the audience on today’s pressing issues—performance reviews, retention, employee engagement, and provide feedback based on 20 years of research and leadership experience in human resources. Again, we welcome questions for this session; email debbie.bolla@sharedxpertise.com.

2017 iTalent Competition

Similar to Shark Tank, the popular contest is back in which HR technology platforms present their solution in a case-study-style approach to a panel of judges who determine the winner.The competition will be hosted by Johnny Campbell, co-founder and CEO of Social Talent.

This year, taking the stage:

• Achievers

• Jobjet

• Online Rewards

• Rideau

• Maritz

• MightyRecruiter

• TextRecruit

Honors and Recognition

As HR leaders are tasked with recognizing others, their incredible work often isn’t formally recognized. The HRO Today Forum provides the perfect setting to honor them and their achievements.

• CHRO of the Year Awards

• Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards

• Healthcare Leader of the Year Awards

• TekTonic Awards

• MSP Baker’s Dozen List announcement

Posted March 15, 2017 in Uncategorized



