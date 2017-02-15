Ford Motor Company Chooses Oracle HCM Cloud Suite

Ford selects Oracle HCM Cloud to manage team experience

Redwood Shores, Calif.—Feb. 13, 2017— Oracle announced today that Ford Motor Company, has selected Oracle’s HCM Cloud Suite towards a more streamlined, digital view of HR product and services to help improve the employee and manager experience. Cloud services are a key enabler for HR transformations.

Traditionally, businesses have used multiple platforms to manage their HR needs. Today, the cloud has changed this as companies seek a new suite of services that can be integrated with existing technology. The Oracle HCM Cloud Suite, allows users to support large-scale Global HR, reporting and security requirements and provides Global HR, Payroll (U.S.), Workforce Compensation, Goal and Performance Management, Talent Review and Succession, and Recruiting and Onboarding. For HR, it is equally important to ensure both an international and security conscious portfolio of services that can capitalize on universal reporting and data analytics to anticipate and plan for driving business and recruiting needs.

Oracle’s SaaS and PaaS systems are robust, yet flexible enough to address these needs. The cloud offers a single platform to access employee records and information while also helping HR professionals cut costs and save time so they can focus on more strategic decision-making and less on paperwork. The Oracle Cloud Customer Connect Program is a unique offering for customers to connect with peers to address the unique challenges of their business and learn from others best practices and strategies for moving to the cloud.

“Oracle is extremely excited to be working with Ford and others in the auto industry,” said Gretchen Alarcon, group vice president of HCM Product Strategy for Oracle. “We work hard to listen and deliver modern, unified cloud solutions that get at the heart of what will ultimately offer an all-encompassing service to save a business money and offer a strategic approach to business practices. We want to make sure this technology ultimately adds to any company’s move toward the future. But even more so, we want to let our customers know that we offer our network and collaboration as a means to help during this modern transformation.”

Posted February 15, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts