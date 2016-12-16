Engage2Excel Acquires Decision Toolbox

STATESVILLE, N.C., December 16, 2016 – Engage2Excel, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions, announced today the acquisition of recruitment solutions provider Decision Toolbox. This addition complements Engage2Excel’s existing HR solutions for employee recognition and surveys and significantly expands the capabilities of its Talent Acquisition division, launched in July 2016.

“This represents an important next step in our strategy to provide leading-edge HR solutions that help companies attract, hire, motivate and retain highly engaged employees,” Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel, said. “Decision Toolbox is a disruptive, agile innovator in the recruitment space and their culture, technology platform and smart solutions are the perfect enhancement to our business.”

Founded in 1992, Decision Toolbox developed the leading recruiting productivity platform that embraced every step of the recruiting process to build both quality and efficiency. Recognized for its innovative and creative recruitment products and services, Decision Toolbox has taken a lead role in almost every aspect of the recruitment process.

“It is not about just filling a position in today’s competitive talent market,” Darren Findley, resident of recruitment Services at Engage2Excel, said. “Organizations are challenged with finding highly engaged candidates from the start, which can have an impact on their turnover and retention goals. When you combine Engage2Excel and Decision Toolbox management teams, we have successfully hired over 2.6 million people. This acquisition strengthens our ability to help organizations attract and retain top talent.”

Decision Toolbox is well-known for its high quality, attraction, and retention ratings, making the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen top on-demand RPO companies list eight times—a perfect pairing to Engage2Excel’s own eight-time listing on the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen list of top recognition providers.

“The human capital space has been missing the point for a while,” Kim Shepherd, CEO of Decision Toolbox, said. “Capital is cash, but too many companies are still treating human capital like cattle instead of the most important asset in business. Adding to that misstep is the complication that everything is so segmented in the human capital industry – but people are whole. We want to improve the entire industry by doing the right thing. We owe it to our candidates and our clients to treat them like whole human beings who want to find work they can be passionate about with an employer who values them. For the last 24 years DT has done a piece of this cycle perfectly, but now we’re going full cycle, and the possibilities for what kind of difference this can make for all our stakeholders is mind-blowing.”

Clients can expect a unique candidate and career life cycle journey, designed for new hires to succeed in an organization’s unique culture. The cycle begins with the innovative recruitment platform that attracts highly engaged talent, then moves to an immersive onboarding experience that drives social participation, while milestone and performance recognition programs are woven in to support, motivate and retain new employees.

Adding the capabilities of Decision Toolbox to Engage2Excel’s 124 years of recognition experience gives clients the only recognition company in the industry to provide end-to-end employee engagement solutions through the entire talent life cycle.

About Engage2Excel, Inc.

Engage2Excel, Inc. provides industry-leading employee engagement solutions that deliver measurable business results. They help clients across all industries—from Fortune 500 corporations to entrepreneurial firms—measure, manage and improve performance with the industry’s only ROI-based employee recognition solution. Their talent acquisition division enables clients to recruit, select and onboard highly engaged employees that possess the skills, aptitude and motivation to be productive from day one. Headquartered in Statesville, N.C., Engage2Excel has a long history of pioneering solutions dating back to 1892. Find out more at http://engage2excel.com.

About Decision Toolbox

Founded in 1992, Decision Toolbox (DT) provides progressive recruitment solutions for companies nationwide, employing rigorous quality controls and a 12-month candidate guarantee. Leveraging the latest tools with a knowledgeable and passionate team, DT is an industry leading, technology-driven company offering recruitment solutions to fit the needs of companies of all sizes and in all industries. DT is recognized as a thought leader by organizations such as SHRM, PIHRA, and the NHRA, and was awarded the Alfred P. Sloan Award for Business Excellence in Workplace Flexibility three times, and has appeared eight times on the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen list of top on-demand RPO providers. Find out more at http://decisiontoolbox.com.

