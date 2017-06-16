Cross Country Healthcare To Acquire Assets of Advantage RN

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN), a

leading provider of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions,

announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire

substantially all of the assets and business of Advantage RN and its

affiliates (collectively, “Advantage”) for an aggregate purchase price of

$88 million, subject to a post-closing working capital adjustment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, Advantage is one

of the largest independent travel nurse staffing companies in the United

States. Advantage deploys many of its nurses through Managed Service

Providers and Vendor Management Systems and maintains strong direct

relationships with many hospitals. The founder and CEO of Advantage, Matt

Price, will remain with the business after the transaction closes. For

the year ended December 31, 2016 Advantage had revenue of approximately

$100 million and a normalized EBITDA (refer to Non-GAAP financial

measures below for definition) of approximately $10.0 million.

Cross Country Healthcare President and CEO William J. Grubbs said, “The

acquisition of Advantage’s business represents a strategically compelling

opportunity for Cross Country Healthcare to increase our supply of

healthcare professionals, expand our capture rate at our Managed Service

Providers accounts, and expand our Workforce Solutions business by

offering our full suite of services to certain of Advantage’s clients.

From a financial perspective, we expect this transaction to create

significant value for our shareholders and meaningful earnings accretion

in 2017 through increased scale and accelerated growth opportunities.”

The Company is financing the acquisition through a combination of

cash-on-hand and borrowings under its senior credit facility. In

connection with this transaction, the Company has also entered into a

commitment to increase the borrowing capacity under its current credit

facility by $40 million.

It is anticipated that the closing will occur during the third quarter of

2017, the consummation of which is subject to customary closing

conditions.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is

qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Purchase

Agreement that will be filed as Exhibit 1.01 to our Form 8-K.

Posted June 16, 2017 in Uncategorized



