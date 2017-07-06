Cartus Recognized Among Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America

DANBURY, Conn., (June 23, 2017) – Cartus Corporation, a leading provider of global relocation services, today announced its recognition as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America. This is the second consecutive year that Cartus has received this award issued by Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions. The honor commends top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workforces.

Cartus will be honored alongside the other recipients of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award at an awards gala to be held September 11th, 2017 at the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans as part of the Achievers Annual Customer Experience Conference (ACE).

“Employee experience remains a top priority for employers in 2017,” observed David Brennan, Achievers general manager. “The impressive Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award winners are using rewards and recognition to foster positive, productive workplaces. We’re excited to learn from them and honor their accomplishments.”

The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards are judged by an esteemed panel of academics and thought leaders in the field of employee engagement. The 2017 judging panel also included representation from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Technology Conference and HRO Today. The judges evaluated each applicant company based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication, Leadership, Culture, Rewards & Recognition, Professional & Personal Growth, Accountability & Performance, Vision & Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We’ve created an inclusive culture at Cartus, where our employees take a proactive part in shaping the environment in which they work,” said Amy Meichner, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “This translates into an engaged workforce, which ultimately benefits our company, our clients and the employees themselves, who feel that their contributions matter. We’re grateful to Achievers and their panel of judges for this very significant recognition.”

