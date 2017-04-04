Talent at the Top

Get a sneak peek at the 23 finalists for our Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards.

By the Editors

Recent years have proven that nothing sets an organization apart from others more than its talent, and nowhere is that talent more crucial than at the top of the ladder. In the talent acquisition space, inspired leadership can help companies find and keep a workforce that is excited and ready to do big things in their industry.

This is why each year, HRO Today recognizes HR’s greatest recruitment leaders with the Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards. These are individuals who have helped expand their organization’s employee base through ambitious recruiting initiatives, dedicated attention to business needs, and a passion for putting people into the right roles. Sponsored by Cielo, the Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards also acknowledge the difficult and innovative work that leaders do every day in areas such as employer branding, technology, staff development, engagement and retention, and financial analysis.

2017 brought a crop of 23 impressive finalists and this year’s winners will be announced at the HRO Today Forum on May 2.

Click here to view the full list of 2017 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year finalists.

