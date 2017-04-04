Perfect Pair

Mentoring programs can help develop leaders if organizations follow a few simple steps.

Rick Grbavac

The philosophy behind mentoring programs is based on good intentions: Taking some of a company’s best potential and pairing them up with some of its best leaders to learn from their experience. But then reality sets in. Some inherent problems with mentoring programs include:

1. Prospective mentors are usually very good at what they do, but are very busy people. They are happy to take on new assignments, such as mentoring, but may find it difficult to maintain a consistent level of communication that is critical to skills improvement in the mentee.

2. Just because a mentor is good at what they do doesn’t mean that they can get someone else to also be good. Not all mentors are educators or developers of people.

3. Mentoring tends to be a seat-of-the-pants process. Great information that is shared during the process may be inconsistent and come without context. It also may not lead to a great leadership outcome.

So is mentoring a good way for organizations to develop leadership talent? Yes, if organizations make the process consistent, ease the burden on the mentors, and make the experience worthwhile for the mentees. The key ingredients are:

• an approved best practice for the mentor to use when guiding their mentee.

• a simple process for the mentor to follow to ensure the mentee can improve.

• an approach that requires very little time investment on the part of the mentor, but requires some rigor on the part of the mentee.

Establishing a Development Path

The building blocks of a development path should been drawn from the experience of the companies’ top leaders. The plan needs to be based on how executives think about the role of leadership and their values and the values of the company. This can be the basis of developing an organized plan for mentors to follow in order to grow skills and experience.

Another key part of developing a best practice in leadership is around passion and purpose. Great leaders have a passion for what they do, so this drive needs to be articulated in a way that others can inspire others. When organizations can get their workers to share in that passion, they will be much more willing to take the steps necessary to develop into a great leader.

There also needs to be an organized plan for developing those skills. It is not just developing individual competencies—it is also about how a variety of competencies work together to bring about a great leader.