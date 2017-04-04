The Millennial Advantage: How Recruiters Can Attract and Integrate the ‘Hashtag’ Generation into the Workplace

Communicating, recruiting and managing the millennial generation is among the most pressing issues in the business community.

The primary reason is their numbers—the millennial generation, generally defined as those between 18 and 34, already accounts for approximately 50 million workers in the U.S., or 25 percent of the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That number will increase substantially in the next five to 10 years. Understanding and communicating with this group properly will be a competitive advantage.

Click here to download the full report

Posted April 4, 2017



