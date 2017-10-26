The Cost of a Bad Reputation

Today it’s important to recognize the impacts of an organization’s reputation on talent acquisition. Answers to questions like these are paramount: What’s the impact of a bad corporate reputation on candidates accepting job offers, or how quickly will employees look for a new job in light of a scandal, or which bad behaviors create the most harm to culture and recruiting efforts?

While many believe that the youngest workers, such as Millennials, are most likely to leave a job for a better opportunity, this trend is much less evident for companies with good reputations than bad. Overall, respondents are much more likely to take a job at a company with a good reputation across all age groups.

In 2017, 91-percent of those under 35 would take a job with a company with a good reputation, but only 73-percent of those under 35 would take a job with a company with a bad reputation. This differences increase as age increases, with 82-percent of the oldest age segment willing to take a job with a company with a good reputation, but only 39-percent willing take a job with a company that has a bad reputation.

HRO Today, in conjunction with Cielo, announced these findings and more in the annual corporate reputation survey. Learn more now.

Posted October 26, 2017 in Research & Best Practices



