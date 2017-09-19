Staffing and Workforce Solutions Industry Leader Karen Browne Launches New Company, Browne & Brand

Chicago, IL (September 19, 2017) – Karen Browne, Managing Partner, today formally announced the launch of her new integrated recruitment services and branding company, Browne & Brand.

Drawing on over 20 years of executive management experience in the staffing and workforce solutions industry, Browne is uniquely positioned to lead Browne & Brand, offering clients unparalleled, full circle services in employee attraction, hiring, and retention, as well as employer branding. The company’s proprietary IntegratedRPOTM service offering couples recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) with in-house branding and advertising services, streamlining two typically disparate processes – creating synergy while saving clients time and resources.

“People are the distinguisher now more than ever” said Browne, “and we have the proven skills to source, secure, and retain the top talent our clients rely upon us to find, giving them the competitive edge in their respective industries.”

Most recently serving as President of a Michigan-based Staffing and Workforce Solutions Company, Browne has been regularly recognized as an industry leader over the past ten years, with accolades such as HRO Today Magazine HRO Superstars. She has spearheaded the workforce solution design and execution for some of the largest brands in the Fortune 100, including Delta Airlines, AT&T, Waste Management, Deutsche Bank, and other industry leaders. A graduate of Central Michigan University, her passion for innovation and critical thinking led her to found Stem Forward 4 Kids, dedicated to enhancing children’s experiences within science, technology, engineering, and math. As President, Browne led Advantage xPO, a subsidiary of the fourth largest HR professional services company in the world, and was an integral member of the executive management team of Advantage Resourcing, driving the business transformation resulting in its sale to Recruit Company. Browne also served as President of PeopleScout.

According to Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today, Karen Browne has been a leader in the employment and workforce strategy service industry for two decades. I believe Browne and Brand offers clients the combination of a fresh approach built on a track record of wisdom and success.

Browne & Brand’s creative branding services will be led by Michelle Talbot, Chief Marketing Officer, a veteran advertising industry art/creative director with over 20 years of experience promoting some of the world’s most important brands, including Kraft Foods, Quaker, Coors, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Herman Miller. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, Talbot is known for her skill in driving creatively led and strategically driven work that delivers compelling results.

The company is currently providing services for the nation’s largest distributor of ophthalmic instruments and supplies, as well as other organizations across the nation.

Posted September 19, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts