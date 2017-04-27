Sevenstep Adds Four Industry Leaders to Executive Team

Company also recently unveiled new website celebrating the power and possibility of talent

Boston, MA – April 27, 2017 – Sevenstep, a global leader in recruitment outsourcing, welcomes four highly respected industry professionals to its global senior leadership team. Added over the past several months, the new hires include: Koye Adejumo, Director, Global Client Services (United Kingdom); Ben Cox, Director, Client Services (Australia); Tom Leeper, Executive Director, Client Solutions (United States); and James May, Vice President, Global Client Solutions (United Kingdom). Sevenstep also launched its new website, which celebrates the company’s unbounded vision and approach to recruitment outsourcing, on April 25.

“Koye, Ben, Tom and James bring decades of industry experience and reinforce Sevenstep’s mission to attract and retain the most gifted talent acquisition architects in the business,” comments Beth Gilfeather, CEO & Founder, Sevenstep. “Their exceptional level of commitment and drive will enable us to continue to deliver outstanding talent solutions.”

Meet Sevenstep’s New Executives

Koye Adejumo, most recently with Alexander Mann Solutions, brings more than seven years of experience to his role of Director of Global Client Services specializing in global engagements that span multiple regions. He is especially adept at driving operational optimization and providing strategic insight to help clients fully align their recruitment and business strategies. Says Adejumo, “I was attracted to Sevenstep because of its global growth trajectory and was impressed by how the leadership encourages innovation and is committed to growing and developing in new markets.”

Ben Cox joins Sevenstep as Director of Client Services with more than 20 years of experience in the recruitment industry, the last eight of which were in RPO. Cox was previously with Honeywell, IBM and Alexander Mann Solutions. He has extensive knowledge of the industry in the Asia Pacific region and is well versed in managing geographically and culturally diverse onsite delivery teams. “Sevenstep’s commitment to partnership and trust with clients were major factors in my decision to join the organization,” comments Cox. “And, there is a high level of synergy between where Sevenstep is heading and where I would like to take my career.”

Thomas Leeper’s career spans 23 years and includes a unique mix of technology, outsourcing, consulting, recruiting and human resources with engagements at Clinical Magnet and Alexander Mann Solutions. As Executive Director of Client Solutions, he will be listening to and analyzing clients’ needs to develop the best custom RPO solutions possible for their situations. Says Leeper, “Sevenstep has a strong reputation for attracting and retaining outstanding talent. I am eager to help push the company to an even higher level of RPO performance and quality.

James May has extensive experience in the recruitment industry with more than 17 years in human capital solutions including RPO and contingent workforce solutions at firms such as Allegis Global Services and Alexander Mann Solutions. As Vice President of Global Client Solutions, May will lead business development with the goal of growing the EMEA and APAC regions. “I was impressed by Sevenstep’s leadership and refreshed by the organization’s agile and dynamic culture in which teams are totally committed to doing what is right for their clients,” remarks May.

Posted April 27, 2017 in Uncategorized



