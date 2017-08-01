Rideau Recognition acquires Pressed Metal Products

NEW YORK, NY, August 1, 2017 – Rideau Recognition, Inc. has acquired Pressed Metal Products, a Vancouver-based company with more than 85 years of leadership in manufacturing high-quality emblematic insignia, jewelry, awards and medals for a wide variety of clients.

“We’ve had our hearts set on retiring for a while but never felt comfortable walking away until we found someone who had the same respect for employees, dedication to customer service and commitment to quality that we had,” says Greg Trammell, co-owner of Pressed Metal Products. “Our relationships with existing customers was also very important to us and now with Rideau we’re confident we’ve found the right company that can lead this business well into the future.”

As a global leader in employee recognition with expertise in prescriptive analytics, peer-to-peer social media-based programs and a full suite of other services and solutions, Rideau maintains a strong business in the manufacturing of high quality products, similar to Pressed Metal Products. The Montreal-based Rideau has manufactured private label products since its founding in 1912, and was the first Canadian company to manufacture the Order of Canada medal, the country’s highest civilian decoration.

Both parties consider the acquisition a win for their customers.

“Pressed Metal Products is one of the premiere North American manufacturers in our industry,” said Peter W. Hart, CEO of Rideau Recognition. “Both companies share the same passion for customer service and quality craftsmanship. There is still high demand among reward and recognition customers for the quality manufacturing that we offer. The closer we looked at their business, the more we realized we were cut from the same cloth. We’ve come to know the Trammells well and are confident that we will be able to continue providing their clients with the finest materials and craftsmanship.”

As part of the agreement, a key person, Lisa Desjardine, from Pressed Metal Products has joined Rideau and will be dedicated to supporting Pressed Metal Products’ clientele in a seamless transition.

“We want existing Pressed Metal Products customers to know that we already consider them part of the Rideau family,” continued Hart. “Combined, we have almost 200 years of experience in manufacturing quality items and building long-lasting relationships. I’m proud of this rich tradition and am convinced this will be a positive milestone in the history of both companies.”

Posted August 1, 2017



