Renee Preston Joins SharedXpertise as Vice President of Membership Services

Philadelphia, PA – August 1, 2017 – SharedXpertise, publisher of HRO Today and HRO Today Global magazines and producer of the HRO Today Forum events, announced that Renee Preston has joined the organization as vice president of membership services.

Preston arrives at SharedXpertise with over twenty years of experience inside the outsourcing industry, regularly connecting outsourcing buyers, providers and advisors with networks and platforms for exchanging best practices. Most recently, she held the role of managing director of association development with the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals.

“We’re impressed with Renee’s experience within the association management space,” said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise. “We feel that she’ll be a good match, with her background in collaborating with professionals who are supporting, discussing and challenging the traditional ideas in the outsourcing marketplace.”

Preston will manage member relationships and help propel sales efforts for the HRO Today Services and Technology Association and the newly-formed executive groups C-TEN (CHRO Today Executive Network) and TALENT (Talent Acquisition Leaders Executive Network Team).

Allie Williams, global vice president, will focus on areas related to the HRO Today Forum events and SharedXpertise’s industry-leading research products.

Gale Tedeschi, managing publisher, will continue in her role of providing expertise to the field for HRO Today’s media products, including print, digital and social media offerings.

For more information about SharedXpertise, please visit www.hrotoday.com, or contact publisher Bill MacRae, at bill.macrae@sharedxpertise.com.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

Media Contact:

Bill MacRae

bill.macrae@sharedxpertise.com

Posted August 1, 2017 in Uncategorized



