Provider Showcase

We know that the readers of HRO Today Global magazine turn to us as the go-to resource in the industry—a resource that delivers trends, insights, and the top resources for all of their human resources operations and service needs. In this year’s Resource Guide, we showcase providers and product vendors across 14 sectors of HR services.

Here you will find providers of everything from recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) to benefits administration to multiprocess HRO, not to mention a treasure trove of HR technology, consulting services, and other ancillary products. We hope that our 2017 Resource Guide will serve you well as a starting point in your search for an appropriate vendor. If you have a company you would like to add to the list, please email Belinda.Sharr@SharedXpertise.com.

Click here to view part 1 of the 2017 Resource Guide

Click here to view part 2 of the 2017 Resource Guide

Posted April 20, 2017



