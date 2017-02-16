Did you know many of your peers are able to accurately forecast patient demand and staffing needs up to 120 days in advance?

The Predictive Analytics in Healthcare 2016: Optimizing Nurse Staffing in an Era of Workforce Shortages survey, developed by AMN Healthcare and Avantas, found that predicting future patient demand and workforce needs would be very valuable in solving nurse scheduling and staffing problems.

The main results of the survey will be discussed in a webinar, where you’ll learn more about:

How understaffing caused by scheduling and staffing problems hurts staff morale

The impact of understaffing on patients, staff morale, and labor budgets

The awareness of predictive analytics applications in healthcare workforce staffing and scheduling

Join Dan White, President, Strategic Workforce Solutions, AMN Healthcare, and Jackie Larson, President, Avantas, in a live discussion about the exclusive results of the above survey.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 10:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM EDT

This webinar does not count as CEU credit.

Posted February 16, 2017 in Uncategorized



