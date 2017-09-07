Pontoon Appoints New President

Corinne Ripoche Van Hecke strengthens Total Talent offering

August 30, 2017 – Pontoon, the global leader in total talent solutions, has announced the appointment of Corinne Ripoche Van Hecke as its new President.

Reporting to Federico Vione, Regional Head North America, UK & Ireland, Adecco and Pontoon, Corinne will lead Pontoon as a global total talent advisor, providing clients with a strategic partnership approach to talent acquisition.

“Corinne is a great fit for Pontoon, her 25 years at the Adecco Group has proven that she is a strategic thinker and has the ability to mobilize talent in a way to achieve remarkable results” commented Federico Vione.

“As the world of work changes, clients are looking to Pontoon to provide not only a solution for their talent needs but to be a strategic partner, working with them to understand their strategic business objectives and to help their organizations achieve success. Under Corinne’s leadership Pontoon can provide a truly customized approach to talent acquisition” added Federico Vione.

Corinne joins Pontoon with a wealth of experience in the HR solutions industry. She joined the Adecco Group in 1993 as a Branch Manager in France. Since then, she has continuously grown by taking on leadership roles of increasing responsibility from Key Accounts Director, Adecco France to Country Manager of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, to Sales & Marketing Director of Eastern Europe and then Chief Operating Officer at Adecco, France. Most recently, Corinne has been the Global Practice Leader for Large Onsite Solutions where she has been instrumental in the segmentation of large account business globally.

Corinne Ripoche Van Hecke, President of Pontoon, commented: “The talent industry is continually evolving and in order to maintain our position as a premier total talent advisor, we will focus our efforts on collaborating with our clients and strengthening our partnerships with the Adecco Group to deliver industry leading solutions. I am delighted to be welcomed into the Pontoon family, and look forward to working with the team to drive our Total Talent strategy and continue to bring together the best people with the world’s best organizations.”

Corinne succeeds Mike Wachholz, who after five years of successfully leading the Pontoon business globally, and building a strong and dynamic team, has decided to leave to explore other opportunities.

Corinne’s appointment is effective from September 1, 2017, and she will be located at Pontoon Headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, United States.

