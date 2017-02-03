PeopleScout Adds Managed Service Provider Solutions to Its Suite of Talent Services

Holistic approach engages and leverages talent in one integrated environment

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company and global provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), announced it has added Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions to its suite of talent services. PeopleScout’s MSP solutions provide end-to-end workforce and vendor management for high-volume users of contingent labor and tailored, unbundled solutions for small- to mid-sized users. With this addition, PeopleScout expands its ability to help clients engage and leverage talent enterprise-wide in one environment with Total Workforce Solutions.

PeopleScout President Taryn Owen said the company has completed the process of moving MSP services to PeopleScout from sister company Staff Management | SMX, which successfully offered these capabilities to clients since 2005. In that time, Staff Management | SMX became a recognized leader in the MSP industry and earned a place on the elite HRO Today’s annual Baker’s Dozen list of top MSP providers for seven consecutive years, since the inception of the rankings in 2010. The entire MSP team transitioned to PeopleScout, ensuring no interruption in operations, service delivery or client relationships.

PeopleScout’s enhanced service offering will help clients drive increasing value and innovation for their talent acquisition programs while solving complex talent-related challenges.

Comprehensive Talent Acquisition Program: Leveraging RPO and MSP in one integrated total workforce environment enables informed decision making cross-enterprise, drives worker quality and retention, and reduces costs and risks.

Leveraging RPO and MSP in one integrated total workforce environment enables informed decision making cross-enterprise, drives worker quality and retention, and reduces costs and risks. Competitive Advantage: The adoption of blended RPO and MSP solutions will address drivers from the changing world of work including globalization, talent scarcity, growth of the contingent workforce, and technological advances.

“I am extremely pleased to bring MSP services to the PeopleScout brand and offer our clients a holistic approach to attracting and managing their permanent and contingent workforce,” Owen said. “Our clients, many of whom have asked us to bring RPO and MSP together, will appreciate the integrated planning capabilities we’re now able to offer. They will also benefit from the added value and reduced risk PeopleScout can now bring to their recruitment programs.”

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is a Total Workforce Solution provider trusted by businesses in North America and around the world for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP) and blended solutions. PeopleScout consults with clients to solve complex hiring challenges and achieve their growth and revenue goals. PeopleScout provides cost-effective delivery of scalable, integrated and highly customized staffing solutions to more than 70 countries worldwide, with offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Sydney, Krakow, Gurgaon, Beijing, Toronto and Montreal. PeopleScout is a recognized leader in innovative talent management solutions, repeatedly honored as an RPO and MSP industry leader. PeopleScout has been named to HRO Today’s RPO Baker’s Dozen for 10 straight years, named a “Leader” on Everest Group’s 2016 PEAK Matrix™ of RPO providers and ranked as a “Leader” on NelsonHall’s RPO vendor assessment. The company has also been named a leading MSP service provider on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen since 2010. PeopleScout and its parent company TrueBlue are members of the Staffing Industry Analysts’ Global 100. Learn more at peoplescout.com.

Posted February 3, 2017 in Uncategorized



