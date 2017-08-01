PayScale and HRTMS Partner Together to Help Companies Attract and Retain Talent

SEATTLE, Aug. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, PayScale, the leader in compensation data and software, and HRTMS a leader in job description management, announced a partnership to help companies manage their job descriptions and align pay. Well-written job descriptions are critically important to attract talent and determine pay, especially for hot jobs in dynamic labor markets. However, these descriptions are often in a state of disarray at most companies. Businesses today want a structured and efficient approach to job description management, so HRTMS developed JDXpert to allow organizations to turn these stagnant documents into dynamic assets.

PayScale provides compensation management software and real-time salary data to ensure companies of all sizes get pay right. PayScale and HRTMS will jointly market their solutions and PayScale will offer the HRTMS market-leading job information and description management software solution, JDXpert, to more than 6,500 PayScale subscription software customers.

“We are extremely excited to be working with PayScale,” said Don Berman, Vice President of Client Services at HRTMS. “Accurate, detailed job information is essential for any compensation or talent management activity. Also, we are thrilled to add PayScale’s MarketPay, our preferred compensation management and benchmarking product, to the long list of HRMS, ATS and TMS for which JDXpert currently manages job information. We expect great things for our mutual clients.”

HRTMS JDXpert and PayScale MarketPay will interface allowing enterprise customers to more easily manage job descriptions and align pay. The combination of PayScale’s modern compensation management software and JDXpert’s powerful content and collaboration capabilities will produce more accurate benchmarks and provide high quality job information to comply with federal and industry regulations.

“We are pleased to offer this easy-to-use, best-of-breed solution to our customers to help them attract and retain employees in our increasingly competitive talent market,” said Dave Smith, Chief Product Officer at PayScale. “We’ve learned that many organizations, even fairly mature ones, struggle with creating and maintaining job descriptions. Now, our mutual customers can develop better descriptions which are the foundation to creating a competitive and accurate salary benchmark.”

Posted August 1, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts