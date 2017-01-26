Marissa Geist Promoted to Cielo’s Global Executive Team as Managing Director of the Americas

BROOKFIELD, WI – January 26, 2017 – Cielo (formerly Pinstripe), the world’s leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced Marissa Geist has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the Americas and is now a member of its Global Executive Team. This appointment follows record growth in the North and Latin America regions over the past 18 months, making it the ideal time to bring in a leader who has experience driving positive change during times of significant investment.

“Since joining us to start 2015, Marissa has made strong contributions to our ability to predict, fulfill and exceed our clients’ needs,” said Sue Marks, Cielo’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With almost 15 years of experience in our industry, Marissa has a unique ability to keep our employees and clients at the forefront of all business decisions. We are confident she will capitalize on our global investments in our people, our footprint, our technology and our systems to support our growth.”

Prior to her promotion, Marissa served Cielo as Senior Vice President of Global Operations. In this role she was instrumental in refining our global operating model. Prior to joining Cielo, she spent eleven years at ManpowerGroup in a number of senior roles, finishing as Vice President Client Programs. In her new role at Cielo, she takes on leadership for all sales, delivery and operations in the Americas, which encompasses the North America and Latin America regions.

Based on Cielo’s market leadership in both service delivery and client satisfaction, Geist has ambitious goals for her tenure as Managing Director. “The Americas leadership team has a finely-crafted formula for winning new partnerships, operating at scale and delivering real results for our clients. I hope to support their continued success by introducing new ideas and innovations that will not only improve results, but add to Cielo’s legacy of transforming the industry and redefining what clients can expect from all RPO partnerships.”

Posted January 26, 2017



