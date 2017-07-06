Lester Fernandes joins Rideau’s Board of Directors

July 5, 2017 (Montreal, QC) – Rideau Recognition Solutions, a global leader in employee recognition and human capital management, has appointed Lester Fernandes to its board of directors. Lester will lead the board’s audit committee.

“As we set our sights on global markets and the expansion of our Vistance data analytic solution, we were in search of additional leadership to help us with the financial and strategic growth goals we’ve established,” says Peter Hart, Rideau CEO. “Lester brings to the board extensive experience in investment and corporate banking and during his 30-year career has spent a large many of those years helping both domestic and international clients with financial alternatives and project financing solutions. His unique vision and experience with auditing committees will be a valuable asset for Rideau.”

Lester’s background includes more than 15 years of work in investment and corporate banking with Bank of Montreal, as CFO and co-founder of Pivotal Payments – one of the leading payment processing companies in the North America, and as a member of the audit board committee with Castle Resources Inc.

“The opportunity to join the Rideau family and work with its impressive board of directors is a rare one and I’m happy to add my expertise to the team,” says Lester. “Rideau has been able to remain on the cutting edge of technology and be thought leaders who are defining the future of employee recognition for the industry. I welcome the challenge to expand their reach even further and play a part in providing better working cultures and human capital solutions for companies around the world.”

Lester has an MBA from McGill University, an ALM from Harvard University and a post graduate diploma in Strategy and Innovation from Oxford University. He is a member of the Association of Financial Professionals and the Electronic Transaction Association and is an avid supporter of the “Kids for Kids” Cancer Benefit in support of the Montreal General Hospital.

