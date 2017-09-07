Leading Woman-Owned U.S. Workforce Solutions Provider Rebrands as “Broadleaf”

Formerly known as Superior Workforce Solutions, company expands national service portfolio, while offering innovative business improvement consulting under refreshed identity

WILLIAMSVILLE, NEW YORK– Superior Workforce Solutions—a nationally-leading, woman-owned member of Superior Group and premier provider of workforce solutions for over 50 years—announced that it has rebranded as Broadleaf Results, Inc. This strategic evolution of company identity builds upon the organization’s core values and proven success in providing performance- and results-driven talent management solutions to a wide array of clients.

“The Broadleaf brand speaks to the evolution of our company and service offerings, while remaining true to the same flexible, innovative and consultative total talent management solutions that we’ve always provided,” said Lynne Marie Finn, President and CEO of Broadleaf. “We have always taken great pride in helping businesses across the country maximize their talent engagement and management strategies. We look forward to continuing with a refreshed brand that better reflects the energy, excitement and expertise of our talented teams.”

Broadleaf Results, Inc., or “Broadleaf,” introduced its refreshed brand through various customer and partner communications, new content and social media pages, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and the launch of a new website, available at www.broadleafresults.com.

“In every engagement, our objective is the same…to help clients achieve and sustain their business goals through industry-leading programs and innovative processes,” said Finn. “Broadleaf will continue to provide a broad range of solutions rooted in experience and flexibility, with a focus on driving innovation.”

The Broadleaf rebrand comes following extensive brand exploration efforts, which resulted in a change to the company’s name and logo in order to better align its service philosophy with its overall identity.

There will be no organizational or structural changes as a result of the rebrand, and the transition will have limited impact on existing clients and industry partners. All existing customer/staff points of contact will also remain unchanged.

A leader in talent management solutions, Broadleaf (under its previous brand name) has worked with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies in a wide variety of industries.

Broadleaf’s suite of service offerings includes custom-crafted managed service programs, recruitment process outsourcing, vendor management systems, IC compliance, SOW engagement, and payrolling solutions. Broadleaf offers these services either bundled or standalone, to facilitate talent acquisition, workforce management and process optimization for both contingent and direct employment.

For more information about Broadleaf Results, Inc., visit www.broadleafresults.com.

Posted September 7, 2017 in Uncategorized



