InfoMart Acquires Global Information Source

InfoMart, an NAPBS-accredited provider of customizable global background screening solutions, announced today that it has acquired Global Information Source (GIS), a worldwide background screening firm with over twenty years of experience in candidate screening. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the acquisition. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Global Information Source, an Atlanta-based company, provides employers with a customized solution for screening candidates. GIS has built a reputation for providing expert-level customer service beyond that of other firms. Their established expertise in background screening and compliance, in addition to their client-customized technique, fits perfectly with InfoMart’s customer- and applicant-centric approach. The acquisition escalates the strategic growth of InfoMart in terms of customer base and capabilities.

“InfoMart continues to lead the background screening industry with our innovative, one-of-a-kind service offerings. Adding GIS will ensure that we are providing the highest level of customer service as we continue our drive to disrupt the status quo for the seamless screening of candidates,” says Tammy Cohen, InfoMart’s Founder and Chief Visionary Officer. “We are thrilled that GIS is joining us and shares our passion for the best applicant and customer onboarding experience.”

Tracy Shatus, GIS’s Principal Officer, commented: “By teaming up with InfoMart, a leader in the global background screening industry, GIS will continue to provide superior service to our customers by introducing InfoMart’s innovative technology and unique product offerings to our clients. We are pleased to combine our strengths to meet the demands of our customers and the global marketplace.”

Global Information Source joins InfoMart during a year of product launches and continued growth in the global market. Late in 2016, InfoMart was first-to-market with an applicant friendly biometric identity verification application, ASAP ID, which authenticates a candidate’s identity via a selfie taken from their own smartphone anywhere in the world, effectively improving the expedience, convenience, and accuracy of the overall background screening process. Earlier this year, the company launched Verified Watch List, the only sanctions search currently available that can be legally used in FCRA hiring decisions. InfoMart also introduced the leading compliance, rules-based global background screening platform, enabling customers to fulfill background checks quickly and with trust anywhere in the world. They were named to Security Magazine’s Security 500 for the eighth consecutive year, and HR Tech Outlook recognized them as a “Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Provider of 2017.”

