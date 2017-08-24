HRO Today Services and Technology Association Update

Thought leaders are the informed opinion experts and the go-to people in their field of expertise. They are trusted sources who move and inspire people with innovative ideas, turn them into realities, and know and show how to replicate their success. We certainly have a great group of thought leaders and innovators involved in our association and our HRO Today Forum events. This is demonstrated by the outstanding group of senior HR executives and industry experts who attend and speak at our conference, and offer advice in our magazine and through opportunities within our association.

The HRO Today Services and Technology Association provides members the platform to connect with other professionals, share best practices and content on our website, discuss and set industry standards within the HR and outsourcing industry, and to learn. Learning through our TLCs continues to be a member favourite and attract a large audience via live webcasts and our on-demand TLC library. The TLC functional categories are designed as a member benefit for networking, engagement and to strengthen the relevance to HRO Today Global magazine, our events and HR(O), in general.

TLCs include sessions such as “The Seven Essential Talent Management Decision Frameworks” with David Forman, author of Fearless HR—Driving Business Results, and “Legendary Leaders – Effective Storytelling For Growing Impact, Influence and Income” with Dr. Karen Dietz, TED Speaker and author of Business Storytelling For Dummies, have generated a lot of interest from our members.

Of course, we all enjoy the opportunity to meet, share and network in person. I look forward to interacting with our members and delegates at the upcoming HRO Today Forum APAC, on 27-28 September, being held in Hong Kong. This one-and-a-half-day programme includes several opportunities to meet and learn. I am pleased that we have completely redesigned our 2017 APAC Forum to enhance collaboration, learning and best-practice sharing. This year, our forum is workshop-based and focuses on problem-solving in order to help executives “Drive Corporate Strategy.” All participating speakers and workshop leaders will help attendees tackle workplace challenges and have the opportunity to take those findings and publish them in a case study or white paper distributed to the HRO Today APAC subscriber base. In addition, all practitioners in attendance will be cited in these publications. To learn more about the workshops, have a look at Sharing Best Practices on page 30.

By engaging in our association, you become part of the conversation. You allow other members the opportunity to get to know you and share your stories. Leaders are everywhere. Expose your thought leaders, and you begin the process of becoming a social business—real people with real faces talking to real industry experts, customers and buyers. Our members are always looking for new ideas and solutions to solve problems. Are you willing to give them to them? And tell me, what do you think? What does thought leadership mean to you?

