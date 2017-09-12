HRO Today Releases Worker Confidence Index Study for Second Quarter 2017

Worker Confidence Index Drops to Last Year’s Levels

Philadelphia, PA – September 12, 2017 – HRO Today announced that it has released its Worker Confidence Index Study for the second quarter of 2017.

In this study, the Worker Confidence Index (WCI) reports of a significant drop in second quarter worker confidence levels to 99.7 – equivalent to results found this time last year. This number also shows a decrease from the first quarter of 2017.

Additionally, the only WCI component to see a rise since the first quarter report was job stability. The remaining measures – including likelihood of promotion, likelihood of a raise and trust in company leadership – all declined. However, the trust in company leadership index remains higher than a year ago.

“Workers may not be worried about the state of their jobs right now, but they are questioning their potential for growth at work,” says Larry Basinait, vice president of market research, SharedXpertise. “They are feeling stable in their jobs, and that could be due in part to our economy’s improved GDP growth. But, when it comes to receiving a promotion or a raise, individuals of all ages are lacking an overall confidence.”

“Despite the growth of the markets during the past year, the results of this Worker Confidence Index show that company revenues and success do not directly correlate with employee sentiment,” explained Andy Roane, vice president of recruitment process outsourcing, Yoh. “That’s something leadership should place an extra focus on as we continue into the second half of 2017.”

Study Background

HRO Today magazine and Yoh have been working together since 2014 to produce an index that measures U.S. employment security from the perspective of employees. While multiple indices focused on attitudes of the economy already exist – such as the Consumer Confidence Index, Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) or United States Consumer Sentiment – these measures focus more on macro metrics, with much less emphasis on attitudinal measures of those employed.

The focus of the Worker Confidence Index Study is measuring perceived employment security. According to the U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis, more than 70% of what the U.S. produces is for personal consumption. Since the perception of job security greatly impacts purchasing behavior, there is a need to focus on how individuals perceive their job outlook.

The exclusive report is available for download by clicking here. For more information about SharedXpertise, visit www.hrotoday.com, or contact publisher Bill MacRae, at bill.macrae@sharedxpertise.com.

About Yoh

For over 70 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to their clients’ success by providing comprehensive workforce solutions that focus on aerospace and defense, engineering, federal services, health care, life sciences, information technology, and telecommunications. Yoh fulfills immediate resource needs and delivers enterprise workforce solutions, including managed services, recruitment process outsourcing, vendor management systems, independent contractor compliance, and payroll services. For more information, visit Yoh.com.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

Media Contact:

Bill MacRae

bill.macrae@sharedxpertise.com

# # #

Posted September 12, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts