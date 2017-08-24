HRO Today and PeopleScout Release Global Labor Market Study

Data and Predictions Point to Cautious Improvement

Philadelphia – August 24, 2017 – SharedXpertise, publisher of HRO Today, and PeopleScout, a global provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services (MSP) and total workforce solutions, have announced the release of the first quarterly global unemployment report for 2017.

This report allows companies to consult global labor market data about employment rates, economic growth and the state of the talent pool in various countries and regions. It provides access to essential information for predicting high-potential locations for expansion and recruitment, allowing multinational companies to stay competitive in talent acquisition.

“This quarter’s report is showing that global economic growth is projected to accelerate by about 3 percent in 2017,” said Larry Basinait, vice president of market research at SharedXpertise. “Fiscal stimulus in major regions like the United States could generate faster domestic and global growth than projected, however rising trade protection under the Trump administration could have adverse effects.”

“We are pleased to offer this report as a way to aid the decision-making process around talent acquisition and talent management programs,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleScout. “Employment rates can vary greatly by region, so incorporating this component of workforce planning is vital to creating a global staffing strategy.”

This study is part of a quarterly series of global labor market data reports. Watch for the report for second quarter 2017 to be published early this fall.

The executive summary and the full report are both available for download by clicking here. For more information about SharedXpertise, visit hrotoday.com or contact Publisher Bill MacRae, at bill.macrae@sharedxpertise.com.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is trusted by businesses in North America and around the world for recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed service provider (MSP) and integrated total workforce solutions. PeopleScout consults with clients to solve complex hiring challenges and achieve their growth and revenue goals. PeopleScout provides cost-effective delivery of scalable, integrated and highly customized staffing solutions to more than 70 countries worldwide, with offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Sydney, Krakow, Gurgaon, Beijing, Toronto and Montreal. PeopleScout is a recognized leader in innovative talent management solutions, repeatedly honored as an RPO and MSP industry leader. Learn more at peoplescout.com.

Media Contact:

Bill MacRae

bill.macrae@sharedxpertise.com

