HRO Today and PeopleScout Release Global Labor Market Study

Philadelphia – September 28, 2017 – SharedXpertise, publisher of HRO Today, and PeopleScout, a global provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services (MSP) and total workforce solutions, have announced the release of their jointly-produced second quarterly global unemployment report for 2017.

This report provides companies with global labor market data about employment rates, economic growth and the state of the talent pool in various countries and regions. It provides essential information for predicting high-potential locations for expansion and recruitment, allowing multinational companies to stay competitive in talent acquisition. This edition of the global unemployment report also provides statistics on countries with the most highly-skilled workers, which may be of particular importance to organizations with a need for in-demand, skilled workers.

“This quarter’s study shows that global economic growth in 2017 is projected to continue at the rate of 2.7 percent for the year, up from 2.4 percent in 2016, with moderately higher growth forecast for 2018,” said Larry Basinait, vice president of market research at SharedXpertise. “While global growth is forecast, unemployment rates and other growth measures can vary widely by country. Our report provides extensive insight into the talent environments in regions around the world as well as the global trends that are driving business.”

“We are committed to providing beneficial information to talent acquisition and human resources professionals around the globe with this type of research,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleScout. “The compilation of the world’s top countries for high-skilled employment found in this quarter’s report, along with global labor market and economic growth data, will assist in the process of workforce planning and talent acquisition.”

This study is part of a quarterly series of global labor market data reports. Watch for the report for the third quarter of 2017 to be published this fall.

The executive summary and the full report are both available for download by clicking here. For more information about SharedXpertise, visit hrotoday.com or contact Publisher Bill MacRae, at bill.macrae@sharedxpertise.com.

