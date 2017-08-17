HRO Today Announces 2017 Recognition Baker’s Dozen Rankings

August 17, 2017 – Philadelphia, PA – HRO Today has announced its 2017 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey rankings for recognition. The rankings were revealed on August 17, 2017, via video announcement on YouTube and live posts on Twitter.

To determine the rankings, HRO Today collects feedback through an online survey that is distributed both directly to buyers through HRO Today’s mailing lists and indirectly by sending service providers the link to send to their clients. Responses are scored for each provider that has a statistically significant sample, and 10 survey responses are required from seven client companies in order to qualify for the top 13 companies.

Results are analyzed across three subcategories: breadth of service, deal size, and service quality. Using an algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, scores are calculated in all three subcategories and for the overall score.

The rankings for the overall score category are:

Achievers Rideau Recognition, Inc. O.C. Tanner Globoforce Engage2Excel Madison Performance Group BI WORLDWIDE Rymax Marketing Services, Inc. Maritz Motivation Solutions Inspirus Point Recognition Michael C. Fina Recognition Online Rewards

“This is by far the most prestigious survey of its kind for employee recognition services and the most respected in the HR industry,” said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. “Employee recognition leads to better employee retention and engagement, and companies seeking recognition and motivation service partners consider the information provided in the HRO Today magazine Recognition Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey to provide extremely valuable insight to a successful RFP process. Congratulations to all of the providers ranked this year.”

To watch the complete Baker’s Dozen Rankings for Recognition, click here, and for more information about HRO Today, click here.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global

HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

