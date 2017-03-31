The HRO Today 10th Anniversary Cover Contest

Which cover is your favorite?

We have a big reason to celebrate: It’s been 10 years since SharedXpertise began overseeing the design and distribution of HRO Today magazine. To honor the occasion, we want to get our readers involved—we are hosting a cover contest. Click on the link below to have a look at how the industry has changed over the past decade, and vote on your three favorite magazine covers from over the years. We will be featuring the top cover on our May issue.

As a voter, you’ll be eligible for a chance to win a free pass for you and a guest to the upcoming HRO Today Forum North America, May 1-3, 2017, in Chicago.

Click here to vote for your favorite cover!

Posted March 31, 2017 in Uncategorized



