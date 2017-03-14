Editor’s Note: Working Smarter

One of the most powerful results of a business solution has to be efficiency. Who doesn’t want to be more efficient? I know it’s something I strive to do—worker smarter, but not necessarily harder.

Efficiency is at the heart of the business solution I address in this month’s cover story. Since joining HRO Today eight years ago, I have seen the organizational use of both recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed services programs (MSP) grow by leaps and bounds. RPO allows organizations the flexibility to scale their permanent workforce up or down according to business needs. MSP provide visibility into the spend on, volume of, and skill of contract labor. And now we are seeing sophisticated

organizations merge the management of all types of talent into a total workforce solution.

Visibility drives the efficiency that total workforce solutions deliver—a transparent view of the workers that makes a business thrive. Today’s marketplace of talent is diverse and includes permanent workers, contractors, freelancers, SOW, and even robotics. By managing through a single lens, organizations gain a holistic view of how they are sourcing their candidates; the type of workers they need to succeed; and the population within their talent networks. This provides a competitive advantage in terms of decreasing the time it takes to fill critical roles and ensuring candidates are more productive sooner.

Take, for example, Waste Management. The environmental solutions services provider leverages an integrated approach, in partnership with PeopleScout, to build talent pipelines, place candidates in hard-to-fill vacancies, and gain a greater understanding of the skill level of their workers.

“Being able to include contingent labor’s human concerns within our workforce conversation gives Waste Management a better opportunity to account for them in our goals and our overall management,” explains Lon Harvey, director of talent acquisition, contingent labor program for the organization. “There is definite benefit to Waste Management growing a safer and more productive workforce when we recognize all workers as the valuable people they are.”

Now that’s working smarter.

Debbie Bolla

Editorial Director

Posted March 14, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts