Driving Business Strategy

Learn how this year’s group of CHRO of the Year Award finalists is leading transformation efforts at their organizations.

By Christa Elliott

2017 marks our fourth annual CHRO of the Year Awards, and this year, HRO Today has selected 21 CHRO finalists with the skills to not only to transform their own departments but also to revolutionize the way HR is done. We believe that CHROs are important changemakers who drive workforce innovation through engagement, retention, and cost-saving initiatives.

The CHRO of the Year Award winners are selected based on the following three factors:

• The scope of the finalist’s impact on his or her organization and community

• How the finalist drove this initiative

• The individual reputational or professional risk that the finalist took to accomplish their goals

The winners will be announced at the 2017 HRO Today Awards Gala during the 2017 HRO Today Forum in Chicago on May 1. Read on for some background about this year’s finalists. They are listed in alphabetical order.