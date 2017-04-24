Cross Country Healthcare Announces Partnership with Broward College to Invest in the Future of Nursing 

BOCA RATON, FL – April 12, 2017 – Cross Country Healthcare (CCH), a leading provider of innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, announced today that it will provide funding to support the Broward College nursing program and its Health Sciences Simulation (SIM) Center. Cross Country Healthcare will commit $1 million over a period of ten years through this educational partnership with the intent to cultivate a future of strong, highly skilled clinicians that will be ready to treat patients with quality care in an ever-evolving landscape. On April 12th, executives from Cross Country Healthcare, Broward College and the Broward College Foundation took part in the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and unveiling of signage to commemorate the start of the program.

“Cross Country Healthcare is proud to invest in the future of healthcare here in our own South Florida community. Broward College is an amazing institute for higher learning that focuses on student success by developing informed and creative individuals capable of contributing to a knowledge- and service-based global society,” says William J. Grubbs, President & Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. “We believe that this partnership is another way for us to further develop the healthcare community and ultimately improve patient care.”

Some of the initiatives planned as a result of this partnership will include:

The creation of the Cross Country Healthcare Critical Care Lab within the Broward College SIM Center.

The development of curriculum and the offering of advanced, customized, and/or specialty training for the company and their employees.

The sponsorship of nursing programs and activities through the college.

The establishment of scholarships for Bachelor of Science students and/or other students in the health sciences degree programs.

“The Broward College Foundation is continually looking for organizations who can partner with us to improve the academic environment for our students,” says Nancy Botero, Executive Director of the Broward College Foundation and Vice President for the Office of Advancement. “This new relationship with Cross Country Healthcare will go a long way in funding new equipment and program development which will help student success from orientation to graduation and job placement.”

Henry ‘Hank’ Drummond, PhD, MDiv, BA, RN, Chief Clinical Office of Cross Country Healthcare explains, “Cross Country Healthcare and Broward College School of Nursing are outstanding leaders in healthcare joining together to deliver an innovative method to train, expand skill sets, and provide advancement opportunities for healthcare professionals across the United States. This partnership will have lasting effects on the quality of care delivered at the bedside by enhancing and expanding the knowledge base of many professionals in the field.”

Cross Country Healthcare is honored to support the mission of the Broward College SIM Center, which is to prepare Broward College graduates to be competent, confident, and compassionate clinicians.

About Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our nearly 40 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. With more than 8,000 active contracts, our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 74 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, outsourcing services, predictive modeling, and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

About Broward College:

Serving more than 63,000 students annually, Broward College provides residents with certificate programs, two-year university-transfer degrees, two-year career degrees and baccalaureate degrees in selected programs. The mission of the college is to provide high-quality educational programs and services that are affordable and accessible to a diverse community of learners. For more information, visit www.broward.edu.

About The Broward College Foundation

The Broward College Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the officially designated means of making private, charitable contributions to Broward College. Its purpose is to change lives through education by providing community awareness, advocacy and funding to the College. Members of the Foundation’s volunteer board of directors work closely with the College’s Office of Advancement to raise money to support scholarships, academic programs and learning facility enhancements. They believe every person who is determined to change his or her life through the pursuit of higher education should be afforded that opportunity. For more information, visit www.broward.edu/foundation or call 954-201-7414.

Posted April 24, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts