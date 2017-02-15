Commitment To Excellence

See who’s who among the most recognised leaders in the HR industry.

By The Editors

Dedicated. Enthusiastic. Ground-breaking. These are all characteristics that a Global HR Superstar possesses. Being a Global Superstar means being fully committed to one’s workforce whilst driving transformative change and bringing organisations to the next level.

HRO Today Global believes that individuals like these deserve to be recognised. According to Aon Hewitt’s 2016 Trends in Global Employee Engagement, rewards and recognition are among the top engagement drivers in business. HRO Today Global is proud to acknowledge these HR leaders and draw attention to their incredible career successes in our annual Global HR Superstars list.

This list includes leaders from three categories: analysts, practitioners, and providers. These are the best of the best in the industry, and each one of them brings something unique to the group. We look forward to seeing their impressive achievements in 2017.

Check out our live announcements of these winners on Twitter (search for the hashtag #HRGIobalSuperstars, or follow @HRO_Today), and join us in congratulating our 2017 Global Superstars.

Click here to view the 2016 Superstars

Posted February 15, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts