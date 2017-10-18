CIP Capital Makes Strategic Investment in WilsonHCG

TAMPA, Florida, Oct 17, 2017 (PR Newswire Europe via COMTEX) — Growth-oriented, sector-focused firm announces partnership with leading global provider of talent management solutions

TAMPA, Florida, Oct. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — CIP Capital [https://www.cip-capital.com/] has completed an investment in Wilson Human Capital Group, Inc. (WilsonHCG), a global leader of innovative talent solutions. CIP Capital’s partnership enables WilsonHCG to accelerate growth and strengthen its position in global markets, while amplifying the company’s investment in talent solutions and technologies.

“We are very excited to announce our partnership with CIP Capital, which will provide us with the capability to continue focusing on innovation, while further strengthening WilsonHCG’s position around the world,” said John Wilson, CEO of WilsonHCG. “CIP Capital shares a unique commitment to growth, partnership and people – highly similar to our vision here at WilsonHCG – making the decision to join forces both easy and exciting. In partnership with CIP Capital, we will continue our commitment to our people, our clients and talent excellence.”

“WilsonHCG has developed a highly differentiated offering in the recruitment process outsourcing and outsourced talent solutions market, enabling companies to efficiently solve the increasingly difficult and critical task of finding and retaining employees,” said Bobby Kelly, Managing Director of CIP Capital. “John and his team have created a culture of unwavering dedication to customer service while assisting clients across a broad range of talent acquisition needs. We look forward to partnering with WilsonHCG in order to further expand and enhance their outsourced talent management capabilities on a global basis.”

WilsonHCG represents CIP Capital’s third investment in the human capital management industry.

