Cielo Opens Manila Delivery Center to Support Global and Regional Growth

SINGAPORE – JULY 18, 2017 – Cielo, the world’s leading strategic recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced its investment in a full-service recruitment delivery center in Manila, Philippines, following new global and regional client wins.

The Manila office is Cielo’s third delivery center in the Asia Pacific region, joining locations in Hong Kong and Singapore. Within a year, the Manila office will house 50 to 75 recruitment specialists and support staff. Composed mainly of dedicated client recruitment team members, the staff in Manila will leverage Cielo’s global technology suite, Cielo TalentCloud, and candidate-centric high-touch processes to deliver hires to clients across the region and the globe.

Cielo’s expansion in the Asia Pacific region demonstrates its focus on optimizing regional and global services. Through its three Asia Pacific delivery centers and in-region on- and near-site teams, Cielo currently serves clients in: Australia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Seb O’Connell, executive vice president and managing director for Europe and APAC at Cielo, comments: “We chose to expand our footprint into Manila because of the access to knowledgeable talent acquisition professionals it offered. This new location gives our clients additional support and enhances our ability to deliver high-quality professional recruitment services local to the client and local to the candidate.”

Cielo provides solutions to multi-national clients around the globe through additional full-service delivery centers in Brookfield, Wisconsin, USA; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; London, UK; Manchester, UK; Budapest, Hungary; Dubai, UAE; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For more information about Cielo’s services and locations, please visit http://www.cielotalent.com.

Posted July 18, 2017 in Uncategorized



Related Posts