Caterpillar Names Chief Human Resources Officer; Position Will Report Directly to CEO and be a Member of Executive Office

PEORIA, Ill. — Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced its board of directors has appointed Cheryl H. Johnson as the company’s chief human resources officer (CHRO) effective July 24, 2017. Johnson will report directly to Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby, and she will be a member of Caterpillar’s executive office. Johnson brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience to Caterpillar. Most recently, Johnson was executive vice president of HR for Textron Inc., a $13.8 billion global multi-industry aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing company.

“In today’s highly competitive global marketplace, we have to attract and retain the best talent in order to better serve our customers,” Umpleby said. “Cheryl is a proven executive leader, with a strong track record. She is joining Caterpillar as a member of our executive office. I’m confident Cheryl’s contributions will be significant as we work to profitably grow our company,” Umpleby said.

For the last five years, Johnson has been a member of Textron’s executive leadership team, leading the company’s worldwide HR function as well as corporate communications, corporate real estate, community affairs and the company’s aviation department. Johnson’s 20-year career with Textron has included a number of HR roles with increasing levels of responsibility within several of its businesses. Prior to Textron, Johnson’s career encompassed multi-functional experience in HR, marketing and sales, and finance within several industries and diverse business models, including Sundstrand Corporation, IBM and the Rockford, Illinois, Public Schools.

Johnson is a board member of the HR Policy Association and is chairperson of its Jobipedia Steering Committee. She holds a bachelor of science degree in operations management and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.

Posted July 18, 2017



