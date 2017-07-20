CapRelo Acquires Conduent’s Relocation & Assignment Services Business

STERLING, VA, 18 July 2017 – CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients, today announced the acquisition of Conduent’s employee relocation and assignment services business from Conduent Human Resource Services, LLC. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition further positions CapRelo as a market leader in the mobility space and improves global market access,” said Barry Morris, President and CEO, CapRelo. “CapRelo is in the business of building strong and lasting relationships, and this investment illustrates our commitment to providing additional support and stability for our clients.”

CapRelo will also acquire Conduent’s mobility professionals to provide continuity of service delivery. This strengthens CapRelo’s subject matter expertise and thought-leadership. “We are fortunate to welcome some of the very best talent in our industry into the CapRelo family. Together, we will do great things for our clients and their employees to ensure smooth and memorable experiences.”

CapRelo is aggressively fueling a strategic growth initiative. This acquisition comes on the heels of its expanded global roll-out. The company will now serve clients from the United States, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. CapRelo’s global headquarters remain just outside of Washington, D.C., in Sterling, VA.

