Belden Partners with Cielo to Continue Excellence in Talent

St. Louis, Missouri – August 8, 2017 – Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, announces its partnership with Cielo, the world’s leading strategic recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) partner. In the company’s ongoing efforts to attract and retain world class talent, Cielo’s dedicated recruitment teams will find the best candidates that will help Belden lead the way to an interconnected world.

Cielo will have responsibility for Belden’s full time salaried hires and will support Belden’s Early Career Leadership Program, the company’s global university recruitment and development initiative.

“Investing in talent is not only a priority for Belden, it’s one of our values. We take great pride in filling over 75% of our top positons with internally-developed talent and having retention of our talent pool in excess of 95 percent worldwide,” said Dean McKenna, senior vice president, human resources at Belden. “We understand that developing great talent starts with hiring the right people. This partnership helps us further grow our capabilities in this critical area.”

The partnership extends across Belden’s full portfolio of exciting brands like Grass Valley, Tripwire, PPC Broadband, ProSoft Technology, Hirschmann, Alpha Wire and West Penn Wire.

“For the first time, we will go to market for talent as One Belden, offering outstanding candidates an opportunity to benefit from the vast growth opportunities across all of our industry-leading brands,” said Tracey Grimshaw, vice president, talent.

This partnership will provide:

A consistent, positive recruitment experience for candidates around the world that builds an early connection with Belden’s dynamic, results-oriented and rewarding development culture.

Broader market penetration and sourcing strategies focused on finding the right talent to meet Belden’s business needs, utilizing Cielo’s extensive international team of recruitment experts.

Effective recruitment marketing campaigns to grab the attention of hard-to-reach talent who are selective with their career choices and looking for the best growth opportunity of their career.

Posted August 8, 2017 in Uncategorized



