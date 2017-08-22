Acquisition of national professional employer organization advances Paychex PEO growth

Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for small- to medium-sized businesses, today announced the acquisition of HR Outsourcing Holdings, Inc. (HROI), and all of its operating subsidiaries, which have been conducting business since 2001. HROI is a national professional employer organization (PEO) that provides human resource solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in more than 35 states. The acquisition expands Paychex’s leadership position in the HR outsourcing business. Paychex currently serves more than one-million worksite employees across its suite of HR outsourcing solutions, more than any other HR services provider dedicated to serving small and mid-sized businesses.

“This acquisition represents Paychex’s continued focus on growth – both in revenue and in PEO solutions for our clients. The combination of Paychex’s experience, knowledge, and resources with the experience and fast-paced growth of HROI positions us to have an even stronger presence in the industry,” says Martin Mucci, Paychex president and CEO. “We are excited about the HROI team joining the Paychex family. We have a shared commitment to the PEO business, and to providing human resource solutions, and we will maximize our opportunities in the marketplace while continuing to provide exceptional service to our combined client bases.”

“We are excited about becoming part of Paychex because it presents many advantages. With the support, scale, and resources of Paychex, we can accelerate the growth of our combined HR solutions and enhance our offerings to best serve our current and future clients,” says HROI president and chief operating officer Anthony Danon. “We share a common vision and PEO view, and Paychex has great respect for the comprehensive PEO solution we’ve built, for our culture, and for our team. We look forward to doing great things together.”

HROI is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and has approximately 140 employees who will be offered the opportunity to become Paychex employees. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

