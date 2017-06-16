PeopleScout expands executive leadership team with two new roles

CHICAGO, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire-iReach/ — PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company and leading global provider of talent solutions, today announced that it has added two new roles to its executive leadership team. These additions were made to support excellence in service delivery and PeopleScout’s ability to deliver innovative and agile talent solutions that allow clients to reach their current and future talent goals.

David Ludolph has been promoted to executive leader of client delivery. Ludolph will lead PeopleScout’s client delivery team with a focus on driving service excellence, continuous improvement and greater scalability for PeopleScout clients. He will continue to report to PeopleScout President Taryn Owen.

“David has a proven track record of success developing high-performing teams that exceed client expectations through accountability, data-driven insights and innovative strategies,” Owen said. “In his new role, David will be responsible for driving value and competitive advantage for our clients by leveraging operational best practices and emerging technology.”

Ludolph has been a member of PeopleScout’s executive leadership team for nine years, most recently as a client portfolio leader. Prior to joining PeopleScout, Ludolph held senior leadership roles at Spherion and served five years in the U.S. Air Force. Ludolph holds a bachelor’s degree from Hawaii Pacific University.

Mike Yinger has been appointed global leader of growth and strategy. Yinger will lead PeopleScout’s global growth strategy. He will continue to report to Owen.

“Mike brings strategic thinking and strong global experience to client solution development,” Owen said. “In his role, Mike will be responsible for helping PeopleScout continue its industry-leading growth through forward looking, client-centric solutions that challenge the status quo.”

Yinger joined the PeopleScout executive leadership team as a client portfolio leader in 2016 as part of PeopleScout’s acquisition of Aon RPO. Prior to joining PeopleScout, Yinger held senior leadership roles at Randstad Sourceright and other organizations in the HR consulting and technology space; he also served 10 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Yinger holds an MBA from the Walter A. Haas School of Business.

Posted June 16, 2017



