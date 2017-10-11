A roundup of Baker’s Dozen winners within our annual guide.

By the Editors

HRO Today has been providing the industry with go-to service providers that help deliver human capital management for more than 10 years. Within the more than 1,200 companies featured in this year’s resource guide, there are nearly 75 providers that have most recently earned a Baker’s Dozen award. This ranking is based on client and customer satisfaction. There are six sectors that HRO Today conducts its Baker’s Dozen surveys around: Talent Management Technology; Relocation; Recognition; Managed Service Programs; Recruitment Process Outsourcing; and Background Screening.

The web-based customer satisfaction surveys rate providers on three indices: breadth of service, size of deal, and quality of service. In order to have a sufficient amount of data to analyze, each ranking requires at least 10 surveys. Each year, thousands of HR and leadership-level executives participate in our Baker’s Dozen surveys. Why? A main reason is that it works. According to our recent reader survey, 71 percent of respondents reference the Baker’s Dozen during the provider selection process, and 79 percent report that the ranking influences their decision.

View the complete 2018 Resource Guide here

