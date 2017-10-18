Industry Innovators

Learn more about the 2017 CHRO of the Year EMEA and Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year EMEA Award finalists.

By Christa Elliott

CHROs and talent acquisition leaders are the driving forces behind a company’s culture and productivity. The processes of finding, selecting, and managing employees are never simple, but thanks to the vision of great HR leaders, organisations have the ability to attract and retain top talent at all levels. The 2017 CHRO of the Year EMEA and Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year EMEA finalists have taken the necessary steps to accomplish this for their organisations, and these awards honour their great work and accomplishments.

The 2017 CHRO of the Year EMEA and Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year EMEA Awards recognise CHROs and talent acquisition leaders who have responded to industry changes and challenges with creative programmes and attention to the unique needs of the business they serve. The award winners will be announced at the HRO Today Forum EMEA on 6 and 7 November in Dublin.

Learn more about the finalists and their initiatives below. They are listed by award category, then alphabetically. These are all of our finalists at press time.

