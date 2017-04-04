This year’s TekTonic Awards finalists enable organizations to exceed their human capital management goals.

A great HR executive knows the value of technology when hiring, retaining, and engaging the workforce. Investing in the right platform in order to achieve workforce goals is an essential task that can benefit the bottom line. Here, we showcase platforms that do just that—the 2017 TekTonic Award finalists. The winners will be announced at the HRO Today Forum in Chicago in May.

Click here to view the list of this 2017 TekTonic Award finalists.

Posted April 4, 2017 in Enabling Technology



